Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa was under no obligation to report to SARS the $580 000 he allegedly received.

Magwenya has absolved the President of any responsibility in the matter.

“The obligation to declare the money to SARS was for the buyer to fulfill on arrival and not for the management of the farm during receipt of payment.” he adds.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation.

This is in the wake of the South African Revenue Service confirming that it has no record of the alleged 580 000 US dollars paid to President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019.

SARS says it has no record of Mustafa’s large sum of foreign currency he brought into South Africa

Sudanese businessman, Hazim Mustafa alleged that he paid the money for buffalo on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in 2018.

Mustafa also alleged that he had declared the money upon entry into South Africa in 2019. However, in a written affidavit to the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, the tax service says it concluded that the record either did not exist or could not be found.

Steenhuisen filed a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request with SARS asking for a copy of the declaration form in December last year.

This after the Section 89 Independent Panel report found that Ramaphosa may have a prima facie case to answer to in relation to the undeclared theft of the money on his Limpopo farm in 2020.

The ATM has been vocal in its call for the President to vacate his office in the wake of the allegations and as Ramaphosa prepares to announce changes to his cabinet, the party says the President should instead announce his resignation.