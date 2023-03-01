The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it has written to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate the events that unfolded on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The party has welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling that dismissed Ramaphosa’s bid for direct access to the apex court to challenge the Section 89 Independent Panel Report.

The report found that the President may have a prima facie case to answer in relation to the theft of a large sum of foreign currency on his Limpopo farm almost three years ago.

The EFF says the apex court correctly rejected what it calls the President’s attempt to prevent Parliament from holding him accountable.

The EFF has demanded that Mapisa-Nqakula establish mechanisms and resources to investigate what took place on the President’s Phala Phala farm in 2020. The party says Parliament has an obligation to find out and reveal the origins of the money stolen at the farm.

The party has also threatened that it will seek legal recourse should Mapisa-Nqakula fail to set up accountability structures against the President.

VIDEO: ConCourt’s decision to dismiss Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala Inquiry application: Elton Hart

African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula says it believes the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss Ramaphosa’s challenge to the Section 89 independent panel report dealt with the merits of the case.

Zungula disputes the Presidency’s assertion that the ConCourt decision is not a blow for the President.

“The President sought three things basically three things. It was direct access, exclusive jurisdiction and the application to intervene. So, what the court said is that all three- applications of the president or what the president asked in that application have been dismissed. That application to intervene basically speaks to the substance or the merit of the case. If it’s not a blow- I don’t know what it could be therefore what that effectively means is that there is no legal grounding for Mr Ramaphosa- to say that report is legally flawed.”

Presidency’s response to ConCout Phala Phala Inquiry bid ruling: Vuyo Zungula

Earlier, Spokesperson to the President, Vincent Magwenya says the President’s legal team will consider other remedies following the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of his bid for direct access to challenge the Section 89 Independent Panel report on Phala Phala.