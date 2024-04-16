Ramaphosa, Museveni to discuss security in the Great Lakes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hold talks with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni during a working visit to East Africa.

Ramaphosa is also expected to travel to South Sudan.

This visit comes after President Ramaphosa held talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali last week, where the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was discussed.

South Africa is part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) peacekeeping mission in the eastern part of the DRC deployed to fight the M23 rebels.

This has led to tensions with some neighbouring countries.

It is expected that the two leaders will discuss the security situation in the Great Lakes region.

