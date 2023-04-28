President Cyril Ramaphosa says those being honoured with national orders on Friday contributed to South Africa’s freedom celebrations in 1994. He says these individuals sacrificed their lives to ensure that the people of South Africa are free.

The orders are being bestowed at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria. Ramaphosa says they are aimed at encouraging individuals to do more in their communities to uplift the disadvantaged.

“The men and women we are honouring today…that is why we are honouring them today.”

National Orders are the highest awards that a country, through its President, bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals. The President as the fount of honour in the country, bestows these Orders and Decorations, assisted by the Director-General in The Presidency. pic.twitter.com/nAPhnYjjFN — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the family of the late African National Congress (ANC) stalwart, Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim says they are humble by the gesture of government for recognising his sterling job against Apartheid in South Africa.

Ebrahim joined the liberation movement as a youth activist in 1952. He was bestowed the Order of Luthuli in gold by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the presidential guest house in Pretoria.

Ebrahim’s wife Shannon Ebrahim received the Order on his behalf.

“We are very humbled as the family that Ebrahim has received an Order of Luthuli in gold today … We are very pleased that we are able to do that in his day with my children.”

