Political analyst Dr Dale Mckinley has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to cancel his working visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos due to South Africa’s (SA) on-going energy crisis.

The Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, took to social media on Sunday to make the announcement, saying Ramaphosa is meeting with leaders of political parties, the National Energy Crisis Committee, and the Eskom board.

President Ramaphosa was due to attend the annual WEF meeting, where he was expected to promote South Africa as an investment destination of choice.

Dr Mckinley has raised questions over what the energy crisis meeting will entail.

“Well, it is the right call. The president has no business going overseas and trying to sell SA as an investment destination when the crucial ingredients for any investment decision, energy, is in crisis. It is the right call, the question is, what is this meeting going to come up with? I mean, we have heard a lot of different promises over the past many months since Stage 6 became a fact of life for all of us in SA. And I think many people are wondering what is going to be done other than what is already on the cards. So, I think the real question for the president is does he have any new ideas?

