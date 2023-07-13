The Constitutional Court has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa had nothing to gain by suspending Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane because the investigation into the Phala Phala saga continued in her absence.

This follows the Western Cape High Court’s order, declaring her suspension invalid.

Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane in June last year.

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya said the fact that Ramaphosa was being investigated didn’t expose him to a risk of conflict of interest in exercising his official duties.

