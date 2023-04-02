Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has again accused the African National Congress (ANC) of what he terms protecting President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala saga.

Malema was speaking during the EFF’s Andries Tatane Cleanup Campaign in Northam outside Thabazimbi in Limpopo.

He says former President Thabo Mbeki’s letter is a clear indication that the party’s calls for Ramaphosa’s resignation are justified.

In his letter addressed to ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Mbeki’s concerns included the voting of ANC MPs on the independent panel of experts’ report on the Phala Phala saga.

Malema says it’s Parliament’s mandate to hold the executive accountable.

“I feel vindicated by what President Mbeki said, that you don’t use majority to suppress an investigation and hold accountable executive, you must always make sure that the Parliament holds the executive accountable. And I said to you even during the march that Phala Phala will never die. Phala Phala will be an issue until the man has been held accountable. And you can be rest assured, President Ramaphosa will fall because of Phala Phala.”

Meanwhile, the ANC is seeking a meeting with Mbeki following his letter.

Political analyst from Nelson Mandela University, Professor Bheki Mngomezulu, weighs in on the matter: