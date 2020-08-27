Ramaphosa says National Treasury will regularly update the online publication on COVID-19 expenditure, to keep it current.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to answer questions in the National Assembly this Thursday afternoon. Among others, he is expected to answer questions on the combatting of gender-based violence and corruption related to the coronavirus pandemic.

He will also face questions about government loans from international financial institutions and the role of the inter-ministerial committee he set up relating to the procurement of goods and services to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time Ramaphosa answered questions in the National Assembly was in June this year, as indicated in video below:

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has described as historic, the online publication of government’s list of all COVID-19 related expenditure.

The Office of the Chief Procurement Officer on Wednesday published a full list of over 70 companies that have been awarded PPE contracts by government for the supply of goods and services during the pandemic.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Tyrone Seale says the publications are in line with Ramaphosa’s directive on August 15 for Departments to submit full information on COVID-19 tenders through the Ministerial Committee.

“The President says this measure is unprecedented and a clear demonstration of government’s commitment to transparency and accountability when it comes to allegations of corruption in the COVID-19 procurement process.”

Seale says: “The President congratulates the National Treasury, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, national and provincial government department and entities for acting with urgency to collate the required information.”

Ramaphosa says National Treasury will regularly update the online publication on COVID-19 expenditure, to keep it current.

Seale adds: “The President says that the collaboration and co-operation between government departments during this process has been laudable and it is a clear indication that we are going to intensify our efforts to act against any individuals or companies that are involved in corruption and profiteering around this pandemic.”

“By publishing these lists, the President has honoured his promise to the South African people. These lists enable proper scrutiny of the details of all companies who have received tenders for COVID-19 tender related services.”