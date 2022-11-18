President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged mayors and councillors to mobilise investments. He was speaking at the closing session of the National Council of Provinces in the Ugu District Municipality in southern KwaZulu-Natal.

The council has been engaging the community on service delivery issues.

“China is the economic behemoth that it is the second largest economy in the world and their objectives is to be the largest economy but that economic growth started at the bottom and started in their towns, it took the mayors, the councillors to ensure that they create the climate and they promote investment and they started setting up investments promotion officers in areas in their town. They are the ones who started mobilizing investments,” Ramaphosa elaborates.

Ramaphosa adds that Africans must buy products made on the African continent.

“Africa is opening up, we are saying it should no longer open up just for Europe and places like that, it should open up for Africa as whole countries in our continents must make things that will be sold and consumed in Africa so that we know long, I have to run to your rope to go and import stuff. Africans must be buying things, vehicles, and products that are made here,” Ramaphosa adds.

VIDEO: Ramaphosa delivers closing address to NCOP sitting in KZN