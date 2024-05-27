Ramaphosa commends peaceful campaigning ahead of Elections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised political parties for peaceful campaigning free of intimidation.

He addressed the nation at the Union Buildings last night ahead of special voting today and tomorrow, as well as the main election day on Wednesday.

This election is highly contested, with over 50 parties vying for seats in the National Assembly and eleven independents contesting seats in different legislatures.

Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of free and fair elections.

While the contest has been robust and has, at times, become heated, campaigning has been peaceful and free of intimidation. We commend all parties that have upheld the Electoral Code of Conduct and that have ensured that their supporters adhere to the democratic principles that have long characterized our elections.”

He also expressed concern over reports of obstruction of election activities.

“We should all be concerned at reports that came out today about the obstruction of election activities, including unlawful entry at IEC storage sites in KwaZulu-Natal. We once again call upon all parties, candidates, supporters, and every South African to refrain from any action that could interfere with the due electoral process.”

VIDEO| President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses the Nation ahead of elections:

