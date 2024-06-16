Road closures near Union Buildings ahead of Presidential Inauguration

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Numerous Streets around the the Union Buildings, Hatfield and Sunnyside areas in Pretoria will be closed for the Presidential Inauguration from 3 am on Wednesday.

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration will be attended by foreign Heads of State, invited guests, and members of the public.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the country is ready to host the inauguration after Ramaphosa was re-elected to the highest office on Friday.

Ntshavheni says members of the public are also invited to attend the proceedings. “The President-elect will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa Justice Raymond Zondo. The ceremony will be staged in the Union Buildings Amphitheatre. Preparations have been made for South Africans to participate in the Union Buildings South lawns.”

Motorists and residents are advised to use alternative routes.

Some of the routes that will be closed include, Gordon Road and Stanza Bopape Street, Jan Shoba and Stanza Bopape Streets, Grosvenor and Stanza Bopape Streets, Hilda and Stanza Bopape Streets, Festival and Stanza Bopape Streets, Athlone and Stanza Bopape Streets, Hill and Stanza Bopape Streets and Orient and Stanza Bopape Streets.

Motorists can use alternative routes such as Pretorius, Du Toit, Greef, Frederika, Park and Justice Mohamed streets.

Metro police officers will be deployed to monitor the street closures.

STREET CLOSURES FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION ON 19 JUNE 2024#TMPDsafety pic.twitter.com/DWCY8mtKna — Tshwane Metro Police (@TMPDSafety) June 16, 2024