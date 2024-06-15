7th Parliament’s urgent business is Ramaphosa’s impeachment: Shivambu

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu has provided a preview of what the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of parliament will be seized with as Parliament’s Presiding Officers of the seventh administration.

Barely hours after the election of Thoko Didiza and Annelie Lotriet as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively last night, Shivambu drew their attention to his party’s intention, via letters sent to them, to pursue President Cyril Ramaphosa‘s impeachment.

This is in relation to the theft of foreign currency at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Shivambu says, “The immediate urgent motion that you must attend to should be the impeachment process of Cyril Ramaphosa for the case that was established to have a prima facie basis by a panel that was led by the former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court. We have delivered the hard copy letters now to you and the Deputy Speaker of the Democratic Alliance so that you can pay attention to it as a matter of urgency.”

7th Parliament | EFF’s Floyd Shivambu calls for the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa