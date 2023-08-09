President Cyril Ramaphosa has used the National Women’s Day celebrations to call for the professionalisation of women sport especially soccer and netball.

He was paying tribute to women at the Women’s Day celebrations at the Union Buildings earlier this afternoon.

The country’s women soccer and netball teams have put up an impressive performance at their respective world cup events recently.

Banyana Banyana became the only South African team to have made it to the top 16 elimination stages. However, the team encountered problems with sponsors and payment for players ahead of the tournament.

President Ranaphosa says once professionalised, the team could possibly win the tournament anytime.

Celebrating women in sport: