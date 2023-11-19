Ramaphosa dismisses allegations of turf war between ministers

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed allegations of a turf war between ministers Pravin Gordhan, Gwede Mantashe, and Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

It’s alleged that Gordhan and Mantashe are reluctant to hand over powers to Ramokgopa.

But the president has refuted any suggestion of tension between his ministers. He says relations in his cabinet are cordial.

“No, no. I mean, the relationship between ministers is addressed by me as president because I appointed them and I delineate tasks for ministers. So, that is in my territory. Initially, we had issues that we needed to address with the Minister of Minerals and Energy, and they were solved. We have issues that need to be addressed and straightened out. There’s no big storm that you guys in the media are talking about. You know, we work so well with our colleagues. We have a collegiate spirit and disposition. So things are being addressed, wait and see.”

