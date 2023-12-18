Rabies warning amid outbreak in KZN, Eastern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Agriculture has issued a cautionary advisory to holidaymakers due to a rabies outbreak in coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Rabies, a potentially fatal viral infection transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, poses a significant threat. Transmission occurs when an infected animal bites, scratches, or licks a person.

Initial symptoms of rabies mimic those of the flu, including weakness, fever, and headaches.

Spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Reggie Ngcobo, emphasises the importance of vigilance.

“The public is advised not to approach, touch, or pick up stray dogs and cats from these areas for whatever purpose. People are encouraged to report stray animals to local welfare authorities and to support these organisations in caring for such animals. Remember that rabies may occur anywhere in South Africa, and therefore, avoid the handling of animals that you do not know.”