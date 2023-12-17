Travelers alerted to rabies risk in coastal KZN and Eastern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Travelers gearing up for the holidays are being alerted to the heightened risk of rabies in the coastal regions of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. The Agriculture Department emphasizes that the rabies virus spreads through the saliva of infected animals during bites, scratches, or licking incidents, with potentially fatal consequences once clinical signs manifest.

Reggie Ngcobo from the Agriculture Department advises the public to exercise extreme caution when encountering stray animals in these areas.

“The public is strongly advised against approaching, touching, or picking up stray dogs and cats from these regions for any reason. It is recommended to promptly report stray animals to local welfare authorities and actively support these organisations in caring for such animals. Given that rabies may occur anywhere in South Africa, it is crucial to avoid handling animals with unknown health status.”