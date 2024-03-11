R10 million spent on suspended DGs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Presidency says government has spent more than R10 million on directors-general who were placed on suspension with full pay in the past couple of years.

It revealed this in a written Parliamentary reply to a Democratic Alliance (DA) question.

The reply indicates that the DGs were investigated for allegations of misconduct between the 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 financial years.

The Defence and Military Veterans Department director-general (DG), Irene Mpolweni is still on suspension.

It took almost a year before the former Public Enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi, was fired.

The suspension of department of public works and infrastructure director-general Samuel Vukela was finalised after two years.

DA MP Mimmy Gondwe says, “We have seen a similar problem in the public service where public servants are on suspension for indefinite period. I mean we … [have] come across instances where public servants have been on suspension for a period of up to 10 years or more.”

“So, I’m not surprised that the Presidency is failing to resolve discipline management within a reasonable time.”

