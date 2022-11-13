President Cyril Ramaphosa will step aside if he is criminally charged. This is according to Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya who briefed the media in Pretoria on Ramaphosa’s public engagements for the week.

Magwenya was responding to questions from journalists who asked him to comment on calls for Ramaphosa to step aside. This follows the alleged theft of millions of US Dollars from Ramaphosa’s Phala-Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Magwenya tells the media that Ramaphosa has not been charged with any crime and says there are various ongoing investigations into the matter.

“The constitutionally enshrined presumption of innocence until proven guilty remains and so I guess the question is best posed to those who have made the call for the President to step aside as to what informs those calls.

“Should the President be charged, he will gladly step aside. Should it be the case but as things stand there are no criminal charges against the President. What you have is a series of investigations that he’s fully cooperating with, and he will continue to do so until those investigations are concluded,” Magwenya explains.

