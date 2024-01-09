Presidency pleads with business sector to retain jobs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Presidency has appealed to big businesses to reconsider their planned retrenchments and has also urged the business sector not to rush into laying off more workers.

This comes as the country grapples with a high unemployment rate, especially among young adults.

A United Nations report on unemployment in South has described the situation as a ticking time bomb. Head of the Project Management Office in the Presidency Rudi Dicks says the country needs consistency which will then allow for stability.

“The context of this was on the basis of the two crises that we’re trying to address jointly with business. One is on the energy crisis and that relates to the implementation of the energy action plan where business has been an important partner in addressing some of the more fundamental challenges and finding solutions. The second is the challenges we are experiencing with the freight logistics sector and this has put pressure on business. We are working with business, it is important that we allow with speed the implementation of these recommendations and plans and try and avoid at all costs, the loss of jobs.”

Some unemployed people are leaving the country: