The Public Enterprises Department has denied that it is targeting suspended Director-General Kgathatso Tlhakudi because of his allegations against Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Tlhakudi has accused Gordhan of acting irregularly in the rescue and sale of South African Airways (SAA).

On Wednesday, Parliament’s legal advisors said Tlhakudi’s damning allegations against Gordhan regarding the massive under-evaluation of SAA should not be ignored.

Some MPs in the Public Enterprises oversight committee are pushing for a full parliamentary inquiry into the sale of the airline.

The department’s Deputy Director-General Melanchton Makobe is adamant that they followed all the legally stipulated processes.

Makobe says, “A fair and due process was followed to appoint the Takatso consortium as a strategic equity partner in SAA. The suspended DG was also part of the team from the department in this particular transaction. So, we would discuss of course the transaction and see how best we could then under-take the transaction. But we have really followed due process in bringing Takatso as a strategic partner in SAA.”

VIDEO: Makobe responds to allegations by suspended DG Tlhakudi:

Damning allegations

Parliament’s legal advisors say the House cannot ignore damning allegations levelled against the Public Enterprises Minister by his suspended director general, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, regarding the sale of SAA.

Parliament sought legal opinion on Tlhakudi’s allegations and a call by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Chief Whip Floyd Shivambu for a parliamentary inquiry.

Tlhakudi submitted a disclosure to both President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Speaker of the National Assembly in terms of the Protected Disclosure Act in which he alleged improper and illegal conduct by Gordhan in the sale of SAA. Now, some MPs in the Public Enterprise Oversight Committee are pushing for a full parliamentary inquiry into the sale.

Tlhakudi argues that Takatso Consortium undervalued SAA assets: