Luxury cruise line, the Queen Mary 2, has returned to the KwaZulu-Natal shores. The last time the passenger cruise liner was in Durban was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, six crew members, who tested positive for the disease were dropped off at the Port of Durban. The pandemic stopped cruises for close to 15 months.

The Queen Mary 2 was built in 2004. It is believed to be the second largest passenger ship in the world, after the Symphony of the Seas.

Renovations in 2017 cost more than R160 million. She is 347-metre long, longer than three rugby fields.

Ethekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, says while the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the tourism sector, the sector is now slowly recovering.

“We all know that COVID-19 reversed significantly the gains we have made in this sector of tourism and the arrival of Queen Mary 2 demonstrates that the tourism industry in Durban is now bouncing back. There is no doubt about that. This occasion also marks the beginning of the Easter Holidays. Therefore, we want to assure you that Durban is ready to host thousands of visitors who have already started to descend on our shores. We are happy that 19 of the 23 beaches are open and safe for swimming. Our visitors are more than welcome to explore the beauty of our city.”

Captain Andrew Hall of the the Queen Mary 2 received a gift of a Zulu spear and shield from the city of Durban.

“Thanks for the well welcome that we had in Durban this morning. The authentic taste of your culture with the dances and music it really added to the warm welcome. It is really nice to be back in Durban after an absence of some three years, it is really nice to be back, Mr. Mayor in your speech you acknowledge the importance of tourism and acknowledge the importance of cruise industry.”

Tourists, who disembarked in Durban, are expected to spend some time exploring tourist attractions in and around the city, like the Valley of a Thousand Hills and game reserves around Hluhluwe and St Lucia in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what these tourists shared upon their arrival in Durban.

“Its not very luxurious, but its great, great food, a lot of wonderful entertainment like dancing, and lectures. We had a wonderful life,” says one tourist.

“It is first time in Africa. Looking forward to seeing Durban. I’ve been to Cape Town before but never here. So, I’m hoping to see what Durban has to offer. It’s three months now. We started January the 3rd. We have been to South Africa, Namibia, but this is new for me, I’ve never been here before,” says another tourist.

The voyage of the Queen Mary 2 started in New York on January 3rd. Her next stop will be in Cape Town.

