Public urged not to cross flooded rivers or streams

South African Weather Service says widespread heavy rains are expected from Sunday into early next week.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in many parts of the North West, Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal elevating the risk of flooding.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says motorists and pedestrians are urged not to try to cross rivers or streams which are already flooded.

“Whilst this is good news for farmers and those involved with the agricultural industry, there is also a significant risk of flooding, or river flooding, in association with persistent heavy rain, which could cause significant disruption over some provinces, especially over the central and the eastern parts of the country.”

⛈Weather outlook for Monday:

Cloudy and cool in the east, with widespread to scattered showers and thundershowers. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm. ⚠️Severe weather warning: Disruptive rain leading to flooding in places over the extreme north eastern areas. #saws pic.twitter.com/SZlSsk72cM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2023

