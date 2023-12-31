Level 2 weather warning issued for Free State

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service says scattered showers are expected in the Free State. It has issued a yellow level 2 for severe thunderstorms in the eastern parts of the Free State which might result in some flooding, hail and strong winds.

Weather Forecaster Axinia Sethabela says starting from Monday isolated thundershowers can be expected over the central and eastern parts of the Free State and this is the case for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sethabela says on Thursday and Friday an increase in rainfall with scattered showers is expected over the whole of Free State.

Meanwhile, The South African Red Cross Society in the Free State says it is conducting the assessment, after the heavy downpours that flooded the homes of residents of Pieter Swart township in Bloemfontein.

Free State manager of the Red Cross Society Claudia Mangwegape says they will provide hot meals as well as blankets to the affected families.

Mangwegape says they are working closely with the provincial government. She says after submitting the assessment report to the provincial management committee, they will then be in a position to provide humanitarian relief.

“We will submit the report to the PMC, because we are working with the government as well, including the Department of COGTA, Human Settlements and the Department of Social Development. So after we have finished our assessment we will then provide the report to them, with also some of the requirements in terms of what needs to be done in the area. So we will send it and then we will come and provide humanitarian relief.”