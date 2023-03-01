The Public Protector official who investigated allegations of a spy unit at the South African Revenue Service (Sars), Bianca Mvuyana, has admitted that they failed to contact one of the people implicated, even though they had the means to trace them.

This is after she reported that they had not contacted former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg, whom they recommended should be charged because he could not be found at the address given to them.

The latter complained during his appearance that the Public Protector had made no effort to speak to him before making her findings.

Evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa SC, has shown evidence that the Public Protector had in fact received an email from van Loggerenberg’s lawyer while the investigation was still continuing.

“So, you knew where Mr van Loggerenberg could be found. He could be found at his court appearance, on whatever date he was appearing. And you could have called the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to see whether the person they were prosecuting they could locate him?,” said Bawa.

“With hindsight none of them were done. Yes, with hindsight none of them were done,” responded Mvuyana.

Committee for Section 194 Enquiry, 28 February 2023 https://t.co/X7gD3a3qar — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 28, 2023