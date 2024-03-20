PSA says 4.7% increase for public servants insufficient

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Public Sector unions say they are going back to their members from June to seek a new mandate ahead of government wage negotiations starting in September for the financial year 2025/26.

The Department of Public Service and Administration has announced that civil servants will receive 4.7 percent salary increase from next month.

The increase is part of a two-year wage deal signed with by public sector trade unions.

Public Servants Association’s General Manager Reuben Maleka says the agreed wage increase will not do much under the current economic conditions.

“The 4.7 % is a resolution and it is not being implemented and under the current economic climate, we don’t think is adequate however it is a resolution and it should be implemented. I am looking forward to financial year 2025/26. We will be starting with negotiations from September to ensure that the mid-term budget of October covers our demand for next financial year.”