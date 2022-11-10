Public Servants Association (PSA) has vowed to bring the streets of Pretoria to a halt this week as unions continue to push for wage increases.

As a result of a deadlock in negotiations, thousands of workers will be forced to down tools for an undisclosed period of time.

Wage impasse

The association, which represents 235 000 employees in the public sector, is calling for an increase of 6.5%. Only 3% of wage increases are being proposed by the government.

Several departments, including Home Affairs and transportation, are likely to be affected by protests around the country.

Design by SABC Digital News