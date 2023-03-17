The Federation of Unions of South Africa (FEDUSA) says it is optimistic that government will get back to it to discuss the union’s 8% wage increase demand on Friday.

JOINT MEDIA STATEMENT OF THE MAJORITY OF UNIONS IN THE PUBLIC SERVICE CO- ORDINATING BARGAINING COUNCIL (PSCBC)

Majority of unions at PSCBC are demanding an improved offer not later than Friday, 17 March. #publicsectorwagenegotiations #fedusacares pic.twitter.com/2nzkAESwW2 — FEDUSA (@FEDUSAMedia) March 16, 2023

Public servants were engaged in countrywide protests over a wage dispute with the government in the past two weeks.

The union was demanding a 10% wage increase, while the government has moved from a 4.7% to 7%.

FEDUSA’s Deputy General Secretary Ashley Benjamin adds: “We’ve made great strides. We started with 10%, government moved 4.7% cent to 7% which is commendable. We are now at 8%. So, we are confident that government will table a revised offer of something that we can take to our members and recommend for settlement. We are fairly optimistic. The ball is in the government’s court and we trust that they will come back to us by today with a revised offer.”