Two police vehicles, a van and a nyala, have been burnt allegedly by protesting students at the University of Venda in Thohoyandou.

Students have disrupted lectures and damaged property as they protest about what they say is a lack of NSFAS allowances among other things.

Police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba says the protesting students have also disrupted operations outside campus.

Students had barricaded the university entrance and roads around campus. Motorists and police were also pelted with stones.

The students have been protesting over unpaid allowances and the library operation schedule.

They are also demanding data bundles for off-campus students and relaxing of visiting hours for guests.

A public violence case has been opened.

Police are monitoring the situation.