Police have managed to disperse a group of protesters who earlier blocked off Commissioner and Nugget Streets in the Johannesburg CBD.

According to police a group of illegal foreign nationals embarked on a protest after a resident was allegedly killed by officers who were conducting a drug raid on Monday morning.

The group also attacked police with rocks and stoned some of their vehicles. 13 people have been arrested for public violence.

Major General Max Masha, says IPID will investigate.

“At around 3:30 this morning our police came here on information about drug dealing in this place and they were busy with a search operation and during that operation a member of the public passed on and as a result the community felt that they were not happy with the situation. But from our side as the police we called IPID and we called the pathologist and so we can ensure that everything here is transparent and we are not hiding anything but the issue was the police were here in their normal duty to rid this area of drugs.”