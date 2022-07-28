The 2022 Commonwealth Games gets under way with the official opening ceremony in Birmingham, England later on Thursday. Around 5 000 sportsmen and women from members of the Commonwealth will be in action over the next 12 days. The South African netball team will also do battle with a medal at top of their wish list.

After an impressive series win over Wales this month, the Proteas travelled to Birmingham ranked fifth in the world. They are one of three African teams that feature in the top 10. Malawi is in sixth place while Uganda is seventh.

South Africa will be without the experience of the injured Lenize Potgieter. But the team remains excited to show off their skills on the court.

“The Commonwealth Games are the pinnacle event in our sport and the best in the world will be here. We know it will be tough, but we really want a medal,” says Proteas netball coach Dorette Badenhorst.

The Proteas will face world number four, Jamaica in their first match on Saturday. It is important to start their campaign with a win.

“Jamaica is one of the top teams in this competition and we’ve worked hard on and off court to prepare for Saturday’s game. We will have to bring our A-game to do well on Saturday,” Badenhorst added.

Meanwhile, British reggae band, UB40, has released the music video for the Games’ official anthem, called “Champion”

It was directed by award-winning filmmaker, Daniel Alexander and also features local rappers. The Games will conclude on the 8th of August.