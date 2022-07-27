British reggae band UB40 released the music video for their official anthem for Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games, “Champion”, on Wednesday.

The video was directed by award-winning filmmaker Daniel Alexander, and also features local Birmingham rappers Dapz on The Map and Gilly G.

The track also features a horn line from the late Brian Travers, UB40’s saxophonist and founding member.

The band was formed in the West Midlands during the economic slump of the late 1970s, taking their name from an official unemployment benefits form.

With their catchy mix of pop and reggae, the band went on to sell an estimated 70 million records, tour the world six times and top the UK singles chart three times.

The Commonwealth Games is attended by athletes from the Commonwealth network of 54 countries, most of which are former British colonies.

The Games are due to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 will feature 19 sports.

The city beat a rival bid from Liverpool to host the Games and received UK government backing.