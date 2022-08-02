Three Team South Africa track and field athletes, sprinters Clarence Munyai and Emile Erasmus, as well as pole vaulter Kyle Rademeyer, had to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after contracting COVID-19.

The track and field programme started on Tuesday.

Another Team SA athlete, Zakhiti Nene, also has symptoms and will be retested today.

The withdrawals mean South Africa will probably be unable to field a 4-by-100 metres men’s relay team, an event in which they were one of the medal favourites.

Winning gold

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the sevens rugby team won gold after they beat Fiji 31-seven in the final to claim gold.

Olympic Games champion, Tatjana Schoenmaker, successfully defended her 200 metres breaststroke title when she won her event in two minutes, 21.92 seconds, with compatriot Kaylene Corbett finishing third in two minutes 23.67 seconds.

Veteran Chad le Clos was also amongst the medals.

He finished second in the 200 metres butterfly, narrowly missing out to New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt who won in one minute 55.60 seconds.