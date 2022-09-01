The Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation has been launched in Durban.

The chairperson of the board of trustees Velenkosi Hlabisa says the foundation aims to preserve the rich history and legacy of one of South Africa’s longest-serving political leaders.

The 94-year-old Buthelezi founded Inkatha, which later became the Inkatha Freedom Party in 1975.

Buthelezi led the party until 2019.

Hlabisa says the foundation will promote peace, as well as gender equality and empower the most vulnerable members of the society.

“To promote peace through negotiations and the non violent resolution of conflicts where ever they occur. To promote reconciliation , social cohesion , multiculturalism and unity in diversity with the objective of nation building in order to heal the wounds of the past and secure the a shared future in which the rule of law prevails and equality is upheld. Three, to promote education as a priority and a fundamental right to support research and innovation and to increase responsible mentorship.”

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s profile

Buthelezi’s journey began in the city of Nongoma in Zululand.

He was born in August, 1928. Buthelezi comes from a long line of Zulu royalty dating back to the great King Cetywayo, a military hero.

He was Minister of Home Affairs of South Africa from 1994 to 2004. He is often referred to as Shenge.

Buthelezi, a member of Zulu royalty, is also the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu nation.

Throughout most of the apartheid era, Buthelezi was considered one of the foremost black leaders. He played a key role in creating a framework for a negotiated solution to South Africa’s racial conflict, signing the landmark Mahlabatini Declaration of Faith in 1974 with Harry Schwarz.

Buthelezi served as Minister of Home Affairs until 2004. He continued to serve as both leader of the IFP and an MP, retaining his seat in the 2014 general election.

On 20 January 2019, Buthelezi announced that he would not seek re-election to another term as party president of the IFP. The party elected Velenkosini Hlabisa as his successor at the party’s 2019 National General Conference.

Prior to 1994, Prince Buthelezi was instrumental in ensuring that traditional leaders continue to be custodians of the land in rural areas.

Buthelezi led the IFP for 44 years.

