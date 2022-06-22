Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla have arrived in the Rwandan capital Kigali for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

South Africa is going to be represented by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

However, the heir to the British throne arrived amid controversy over the United Kingdom’s scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the deal will break up people-smuggling networks.

The Commonwealth heads of government meet every two years to discuss issues affecting them.

The meeting will be held under the theme, “Delivering a Common Future: connecting, innovating and transforming”.

The Commonwealth countries will focus on critical matters such as trade, investment, rule of law and innovation. Leaders are expected to adopt declarations on childcare and protective reforms, living land charters and sustainable urbanisation.

The Commonwealth consists of 54 members mainly former British colonies.

Membership includes countries amongst the world’s richest, smallest and poorest.

VIDEO: Calls for women to be involved in Commonwealth decision-making processes:

