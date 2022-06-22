President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Rwanda. South Africa is going to be represented by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

The Commonwealth heads of government meet every two years to discuss issues affecting them.

The meeting will be held under the theme, “Delivering a Common Future: connecting, innovating and transforming,”

The Commonwealth countries will focus on critical matters such as trade, investment, rule of law and innovation. Leaders are expected to adopt declarations on childcare and protective reforms, living land charters and sustainable urbanisation.

The Commonwealth consists of 54 members mainly former British colonies. Membership includes countries amongst the world’s richest, smallest and poorest.