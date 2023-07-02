Head of Communications for amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Prince Africa Zulu has disputed an earlier statement by the Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi that the Zulu monarch is unwell and receiving treatment in a hospital in Eswatini.

In a statement, Prince Zulu says this is an orchestrated agenda and a desperate narrative to communicate defamatory and baseless claims against the Zulu monarch’s health.

The statement goes on to say that the Zulu monarch was simply visiting his uncle King Mswati III and was simply undergoing a thorough medical examination.



An earlier statement by Buthelezi states that the recent sudden passing of the Zulu monarch’s senior Induna, a Mr Xaba, prompted suspicions that Xaba had been poisoned.

It further states that when the amaZulu King too began to feel unwell, he feared it could be for the same reasons.