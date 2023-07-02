AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is unwell and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Eswatini.

This has been confirmed in a statement by amaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Buthelezi says he was informed of this by the King’s brother, Prince Vumile.

In a statement, Buthelezi says it is believed that the recent sudden passing of the Zulu monarch’s senior Induna, a Mr Xaba, prompted suspicions that Xaba had been poisoned.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has taken ill and is being treated in a hospital:

It further states that when the amaZulu King too began to feel unwell, he feared it could be for the same reasons.

Buthelezi says the Zulu monarch travelled to the home of his mother- the late Regent- to Eswatini, because he felt uncomfortable seeking medical treatment in South Africa where his mother died, shortly after the death of his father, the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in 2021.