IFP President Emeritus Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi has urged religious leaders to pray for AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cardinal Wilfred Napier led a delegation of religious leaders to St Mary’s church in Nkonjeni in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal to pray for Buthelezi’s health.

Buthelezi would not be drawn into divulging any further information on the details around the Zulu monarch except to say the AmaZulu monarch travelled to Swaziland to receive treatment.

He also thanked the religious leaders for their prayers and urged them to continue to pray for South Africa.

“I thank him because I know that every intervention came as an answer to prayer. I don’t say that I deserve it when I am very aware that I am sinful human being. So, I urge you my father to keep praying, pray for me and pray for each other, pray for our country, pray for those who have given in to functional hopelessness, even though nothing can be done to change the way things are, because that is not true. Pray for to be re-united in our country.”