President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday preside over the official handover ceremony of the fifth and final report of the State Capture Commission.

On Sunday evening Ramaphosa will receive the electronic copy from Commission Chair, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Zondo will join the President at the handover ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday evening.

Following an extension granted by the courts, the commission was expected to hand over the final part of its report to the President last Wednesday. But President Ramaphosa will now receive an electronic copy of the report this evening with the official handover set for Monday.

Earlier the President vowed to present the report to parliament upon its receipt and this will be followed by the implementation of its recommendation.

It’s been four years since the establishment of the commission with three years of oral submissions.

PART FOUR

In April the Presidency has confirmed receiving Part 4 of the State Capture report.

Part 4 of the report deals with eight topics, including state capture at Eskom, the closure of the Gupta brothers’ bank accounts, and the Free State housing and asbestos scandals.

State Capture Report | Prof Dirk Kotze provides analysis 29 April 2022:

Earlier in March, Ramaphosa received Part 3 of the State Capture Report.

The four-part report zoomed in on Bosasa, now African Global Operations.

It alleged that the company was used as a front to get kickbacks in exchange for lucrative government contracts.

The video below looks at the State Capture Report Part 3: