African Nation Congress (ANC) President, Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the party’s late deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte as an impactful human being and a fiercely loyal leader, while delivering the eulogy at her funeral underway at WestPark cemetery, North West of Johannesburg.

Watch: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at Jessie Duarte’s funeral

Ramaphosa says Duarte served the country with distinction, which is the reason why she’s awarded the Category 2, Official Funeral.

Served with distinction

“She served the people of South Africa with distinction, with dedication, with humility and with passion. That is why it was fairly easy for me as the President of the Republic, to declare that she should be granted an official funeral today. And I’m rather pleased, Premier Makhura, that the Gauteng Government was able to organize this funeral within hours.” he adds.

Duarte passed away in the early hours of this morning at the age of 68, after battling cancer.

Quintessential dynamite

Ramaphosa also called Duarte a dynamite.

The President elaborates, “I think we should use this moment, not so much to mourn comrade Jessie Duarte, but to celebrate her hugely impactful life. Comrade Jessie was a faithful, dedicated, and fiercely loyal leader of the African National Congress. She served the people of South Africa, with distinction, dedication, with humility and with passion. Comrade Jessie was a typical and the quintessential dynamite.”

While addressing the media, ANC Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile says after taking leave of absence in 2021, the ANC had hoped to see her return back to work in god health, but unfortunately, her death caught them unsuspecting.

Watch: ANC’s Treasurer General addressing the media