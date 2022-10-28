The African National Congress (ANC) says despite a few challenges, preparations for its 55th national congress are well under way. The party’s Treasurer General and Acting Secretary General, Paul Mashatile, says he’s confident they will meet the required 70% threshold to convene the conference.

Over 50% of their branches have held their General Meetings and have qualified to go to the conference.

Mashatile was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of the longest-serving ANC president Oliver Reginald Tambo in Ekurhuleni on Friday.

However, with the preparations for their conference seemingly slow after some branches failed to quorate for their BGMs, Mashatile says he’s confident everything will fall into place, insisting they will be ready for the conference soon.

We will have an opportunity to engage our leaders: Mashatile:

Meanwhile, Mashatile refused to be drawn on the public spat of former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma against the incumbent Cyril Ramapahosa, only saying they would rather secure a meeting with their former leaders to understand their grievances instead of engaging in public.

Paul Mashatile not commenting on criticism levelled at ANC and President Ramaphosa:

Currently, Mashatile enjoys support for the position of deputy president at the December conference, with at least three provinces wanting him to be the party’s second in command.