The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed concern over what it calls the “attacking of the sitting president” of the party, Cyril Ramaphosa by former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial leadership says as much as it respects the role played by the former party leaders in building the ANC and the nation, it is not acceptable for them to continue to lash out at Ramaphosa on different public platforms.

On Saturday, both Zuma and Mbeki spoke about Ramaphosa and how things have degenerated under his watch, with little economic growth in the country.

In a statement, the ANC in KZN says it has noted a very strange occurrence wherein the above leaders are attacking the sitting ANC President and the party publicly. It says that is not acceptable.

In a surprise turn of events, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has come strongly in support of Ramaphosa.

Provincial Secretary, Bheki Mtolo in a statement says the continued public criticism of Ramaphosa is eroding the standing of the ANC in society.

“We call upon leaders of our movement to use the right channel to raise whatever frustration they have with the ANC instead of attacking the ANC, its government and its leadership in public,” says the statement.

He has called on former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma and Kgalema Motlanthe to respectfully exercise restraint when it comes to the current president.

