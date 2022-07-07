The Office of the Public Protector (PP) says it will release a statement on Thursday about its intention to withdraw Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application to reverse her suspension and stop Parliament’s impeachment proceedings against her.

However, Parliament as one of the respondents in the matter has confirmed receiving a letter from the Acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka on the matter.

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane reflects on her suspension:

Mkhwebane’s application would have been heard on the 26th and 27th of this month. SABC News reached out to the Public Protector’s office for confirmation but spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says they will only be able to comment formally once the statement is finalised and approved.

President suspends Mkhwebane

Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. He indicated that the suspension had nothing to do with her investigation into the Phala Phala farm robbery. She faces a parliamentary impeachment process.

In a statement, the president says Mkhwebane will remain suspended until the Section 194 process to remove her in the National Assembly has been completed.

It says the President has fulfilled his obligation to provide Mkhwebane a fair hearing by according her sufficient time and opportunity to make submissions which he has considered carefully.

The statement says that due to the Deputy Public Protector empowered to act when the Public Protector is not able to perform her duties any investigations that are pending or under way should not be impeded

Last month the Western Cape High court also ruled against her application to interdict President Ramaphosa from suspending her and for Parliament to continue with the impeachment process against her.