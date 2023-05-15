The Mamusa Local Municipality in Schweizer Reneke in the North West says there is a possibility that by-elections will be held.

This comes after five councillors in the municipality were expelled from the African National Congress (ANC) by the party’s provincial disciplinary committee.

The ANC says the expelled members Gontse Kock, Tumisho Tlhole, Mitta Chelechele, Tshepo Khwenenyane and Lesego Motlapele, should be removed from the positions they are currently occupying in the municipality.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Tumelo Maruping says, “We will obviously go to the list at the IEC and look at the councillors that are on the list for PRs. If the councillors that are affected are ward councillors, it will obviously call for by-elections in certain wards. That is the process that is going to unfold post the PDC.”

The affected councillors say they will appeal their expulsion from the party.