Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communication is seeking further legal advice regarding the appointment of the SABC board.

This, after President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed reservations about the list of names sent to him.

Briefing the National Assembly Programming Committee, Nomvula Giba of the Legal Services Unit said the committee is expected to report back after it has received the legal advice.

“The matter was since referred to the Portfolio Committee on Communications for further considerations. In my report, I was going to report that the committee met and the committee resolved that they will rather find further legal advice on the matter and they will report when on the specific date they will be finalising the matter. This is as far as the information that we obtained from the committee chair.”