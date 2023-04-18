Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) leader Mzwanele Nyhontso has welcomed and congratulated the incoming SABC Board.

He says the PAC is also happy that former Head of News and Current Affairs Phathiswa Magopeni has been included.

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the board appointment, in a statement on Tuesday, a week after National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had informed him that the Assembly resolution on the SABC Board candidates remained in place and was lawful.

It came after Ramaphosa had sought legal clarity on the additional three names that were submitted, in addition to the 12 recommended candidates.

One of initial twelve candidates, Franz Kruger already withdrew before the board was appointed.

Nyhontso says the PAC wants a board that would ensure that all parties are treated fairly during elections.

“We hope that the new board will be impartial in dealing with the public broadcaster and we also hope that they will treat the SABC as the public broadcaster in the true sense of the word, instead of treating it as an extension of the ANC marketing strategy and also they will behave as board members, not as spin doctors for the ANC. We welcome them, we feel at least for the first time now, on the eve of the election we have a board. And going to elections this board must treat all political parties fairly.”

The Freedom Front Plus says the new SABC Board will not have an easy task but the party says it wants to wish them good luck.

FF Plus member of Parliament Wouter Wessels also expressed the party’s disappointment in the long delay by President Cyril Ramaphosa in appointing the board.

“It is unacceptable that the SABC has been left without a board for more than six months after Parliament already approved the list of directors on the 6th of December 2022, due to a dislike in one of the candidates. The President failed to perform his constitutional duties. This delay was unacceptable. The Freedom Front Plus wishes the new board best of luck as it will not be an easy task.”

EFF REITERATES RESERVATIONS ABOUT MAGOPENI

The Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF) has welcomed the appointment of the new board but expressed reservations about Magopeni’s appointment to the board.

The party says the public broadcaster remains a critical source of information and entertainment for millions of South Africans and a benchmark of independence in public broadcasting. In a statement, the party says, “The instability at the SABC over the past few months, due to the indecisiveness of a criminal President, has come to an end and he was exposed for his attempts to undermine Parliament by not appointing a board.”

The EFF is not happy with Magopeni’s appointment saying it will keep an eye on her.

“The EFF reiterates its reservations on the appointment of Phathiswa Magopeni, especially as a member of the board after her dismissal as Head of News following acts which put the SABC into disrepute, and years of leading the SABC under a cloud or intimidation, bias and compromise. We will keep a watchful eye on Magopeni and ensure that she does not trample on the ethics that guide the SABC”

“The EFF wishes the SABC Board well and that they lead the public broadcaster towards new heights, and ensure that the landmark 2024 National and Provincial Elections in South Africa are covered without fear, bias and equally across the political spectrum”. The EFF concluded in a statement.

National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) former CEO Khathutshelo Ramukumba has been appointed as board Chairperson with Nomvuyiso Batyi as his Deputy.

The other ten board members are Dr Renee Horne, Adv Tseliso Thipanyane, Phathiswa Magopeni, Aifheli Makhwanya, Magdalene Moonsamy, Rearabetsoe Motaung, Mpho Tsedu, Palesa Kadi as well as David Maimela and Dinkwanyane Mohuba who served on the previous board.

