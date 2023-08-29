The City of Cape Town has appointed councillor Carl Pophaim as the new Mayco Member for Human Settlements.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says Pophaim has been serving in the Portfolio Committee for Human Settlements for close to five years.

He replaces former incumbent, Malusi Booi, who was fired on allegations of fraud and tender irregularities.

Police raided his office earlier this year during investigations believed to be linked to the construction mafia and the alleged irregular awarding of tenders to build low cost houses.

Police removed electronic devices, phones of staff members, and documents. At the time, Hill-Lewis said he had no information until he was briefed by the police.

Booi has repeatedly denied any involvement.

VIDEO | Police raid Malusi Booi’s office: