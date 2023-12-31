Political parties call for unity ahead of 2024 elections

Reading Time: 3 minutes

With the 2024 general elections expected to be as important as the first democratic elections in 1994, South Africa is witnessing a seismic shift in the country’s political landscape.

Throughout the year, there has been speculation as to whether any party will get an outright majority, and be a decisive winner. This happens at a time when various surveys indicate that the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), might dip below 50%.

It provides an opportunity for opposition parties to find new and innovative ways to topple the previously unassailable ANC.

A number of opposition parties have joined forces in an attempt to dethrone the ANC, which has been in power for almost three decades.

For the country’s second largest political party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) began with the election of a new leadership in April – with John Steenhuisen re-elected as federal leader of the Democratic Alliance, defeating former Johannesburg Mayor, Dr Mpho Phalatse, while Helen Zille retained her position of Chairperson of the federal council.

Steenhuisen has urged all South Africans to unite as the country prepares for the 2024 general elections. Steenhuisen made the comments during the DA’s delivery of the New Year’s Day message.

He says this will be the first time in 30 years that South Africa could possibly have a new government. “For the very first time since 1994, South Africa could have a new national government and the chance to rescue our country from the ANC. There is so much to be hopeful and excited about this year. I want us to take the whole country along with us this year of exciting possibilities for South Africa. May 2024 be the year we unite as a country in the common interest of all of us and work together to bring in a new government of hope and prosperity.”

The 10th anniversary of the third largest party in the National Assembly, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was another political highlight. The Red Berets achieved their goal and painted the FNB stadium red in July, dubbed the “festival of the poorest of the poor”, leaving many in awe.

The party celebrated a decade of existence, and its leader, Julius Malema addressed a packed stadium.

“Stand up South Africa. Make sure that in South Africa, you are counted with me. Rise South Africa. Stand and make sure that our people understand that they need to be counted. You must be counted. You must be part of history. You must make sure that you are one of the people who are going to deliver economic freedom in our lifetime. Freedom in our lifetime. Amandla!”

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on the other hand has dubbed 2024 a year of change, as millions of South Africans are expected to head to the polls. Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa delivered the party’s New Year’s Day message. He has urged all South Africans to vote for a change in government as the country heads into the elections.

“2024 must be a year of change. It is a year of elections, let us all as we begin 2024 prepare ourselves for change. This year must be a year to rebuild our country. Rebuild our societies, this is in our hands. I wish you all the best as we prepare for the next twelve months of 2024.”

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has urged all South Africans to unite ahead of the 2024 general elections. Spokesperson Dr Alex Mashilo made the comments on Sunday as he delivered the SACP’s New Year’s Day message.

Dr Mashilo says while strides have been made by the post-democratic government, the country still faces many challenges such as corruption and unemployment.

He has urged all South Africans to unite in the upcoming elections. “Unemployment is affecting over 11 million South Africans. Our ports, electricity and rail are in crisis because of neo-liberal policies, corruption, and criminality. To resolve this problem, the SACP is calling on the workers and poor and other progressive sections of our society to unite, to lead the way.” -Additional reporting by Zoleka Qodashe