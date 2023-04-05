Motorists have been urged to drive with caution on the roads ahead of the Easter long-weekend.

This comes as Mpumalanga’s Department of Community Safety Security and Liaison implements a 24 hour shift for road officials to be visible on all the major routes in the province.

Community Safety MEC, Vusi Shongwe has warned motorists to respect the rules of the road to prevent road crashes.

The Easter long weekend road safety campaign is in full swing in Mpumalanga to ensure motorists drive with caution.

Traffic volumes are expected to increase on most of the roads in the province – as people travel to various destinations.

The Department conducted a roadblock on the N4 to encourage motorists to adhere to the traffic laws.

Some of the motorists have welcomed the department’s campaign.

The department has implemented a 24-hour shift for traffic officers.

They will be deployed on six identified provincial priority routes from Thursday to Tuesday.

These routes have registered the highest road crashes over the last five years during the Easter period.

Shongwe says, “We are here to make sure that our festive season is safe as much as possible. If motorists need to rest on the side of the road we will accommodate that. If motorists need a panado for pain, we will be here to help. Police visibility is our top priority.”

The department says traffic law enforcement will also go to the villages and townships to conduct operations.

Shongwe says lawlessness won’t be tolerated.

“We will visit townships and villages during this time because people behave like in those areas people don’t need to be safe. Where I will be able to go myself I will go. I will visit those areas. I will make unexpected operations in those areas where they think are no go areas.”

In the coming days, roadblocks, patrols, and other road safety activities will be conducted across the province.

Special attention will also be given to ports of entry such as Lebombo and Oshoek.

The transport sector has also expressed confidence that their operations will continue without challenges.

BUSCOR CEO, Norah Fakude says: “As a transporter of people, without safety it is not easy to serve our people the way we would like to especially in townships and villages. We get encouraged to see law enforcement officials there and we will be comfortable knowing that they are covered and safe.”

Unroadworthy vehicles, expired license discs and invalid driver’s licences were some of the issues the law enforcement officers found during the operation.