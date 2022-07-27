The explosives unit of the police is investigating an incident in which a resident of Macassar found an “explosive device” on the beach.

Peter Helfrich, the councillor of Ward 109 in the City of Cape Town, says concerned residents called on him to assist to get answers after a resident posted a picture of the device on social media.

“I contacted the senior management of the RDM to ask them to provide me with formal feedback. I received a speedy response from them stating that their experts have closely studied the photographs of the ammunition which was found on Macassar beach and is being shared on social media.”

“They informed me that they can with absolute certainty confirm that the item is not an RDM product. They stated that they do not make, nor have they ever made this particular item,” adds Helfrich.